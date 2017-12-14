Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Strikes Near Molalla, Felt In Portland

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit near Molalla, Oregon, about 30 miles south of Portland on Wednesday evening.

Portlanders almost immediately took to social media to report shaking, as did residents in Salem, Woodburn and Canby.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 17.3 kilometers (a little less than 11 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck around 5:24 p.m.

A smaller 1.9 magnitude earthquake hit in roughly the same area on Nov. 28, according to USGS data.

The 3.9 on Wednesday was the largest magnitude earthquake reported in Oregon in the past month. There were no immediate reports of related damage.

