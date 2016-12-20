Lines For Life Works To Reduce Suicide

All kinds of programs are in place to help young people avoid suicide.
But it is still an appealing option to many a young person hurting from a variety of life's challenges.
Lines for Life, based in Portland, staffs a hotline for people in trouble to call at any time on any day. And Lines for Life also works to reduce drug abuse, a mission shared with the Oregon Coalition for Responsible Use of Meds.
Emily Moser from Lines for Life and Elizabeth White from the Coalition visit to talk about their efforts.