Lines For Life Works To Reduce Suicide

All kinds of programs are in place to help young people avoid suicide. 

But it is still an appealing option to many a young person hurting from a variety of life's challenges. 

Lines for Life, based in Portland, staffs a hotline for people in trouble to call at any time on any day.  And Lines for Life also works to reduce drug abuse, a mission shared with the Oregon Coalition for Responsible Use of Meds

Emily Moser from Lines for Life and Elizabeth White from the Coalition visit to talk about their efforts. 

