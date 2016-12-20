Lines For Life Works To Reduce Suicide

Emily Moser and Elizabeth White give details on their programs.

All kinds of programs are in place to help young people avoid suicide.

But it is still an appealing option to many a young person hurting from a variety of life's challenges.

Lines for Life, based in Portland, staffs a hotline for people in trouble to call at any time on any day. And Lines for Life also works to reduce drug abuse, a mission shared with the Oregon Coalition for Responsible Use of Meds.

Emily Moser from Lines for Life and Elizabeth White from the Coalition visit to talk about their efforts.