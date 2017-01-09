With Last-Second Play, Clemson Beats Alabama For College Football Title

In a near replay of the 2015 national title game, college football powers Alabama and Clemson traded haymakers Monday night, with some of the same big names delivering.

A year ago, Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard and Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson — again a Heisman — delivered many of the biggest plays as Alabama won 45-40.

This year, sophomore running back Bo Scarborough and 18-year-old true freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts stepped in for Alabama's drafted Heisman-winning running back Derrick Henry, scoring three rushing touchdowns. But they couldn't break Clemson's heart again.

Watson led a commanding drive with two minutes remaining, and found wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in the flat for a touchdown with one second left to win the game 35-31. It's Clemson football's first national title since 1981.

The quarterback played well again in the biggest game of his season. Watson threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns, while running for 43 yards and another score.

