Lane County Declares Itself A Safe Place

The Lane County Board of Commissioners Tuesday added policy language that bars its employees from using public funds to enforce federal immigration laws. The vote was a 5 to 0.





Lane County Board Chair Pat Farr says there has been concern from residents who fear people’s immigration status puts them at risk.

“And we wanted to reassure people that Lane County is a safe place to live,” Farr says, “And they’re not going to be singled out because of immigration status. That as long as people are obeying the law and not acting in a criminal fashion that they’re safe to live in our community.”

Farr says he’s heard that fears of being targeted for immigration status can prevent people from going to the county for services, including public safety. The state of Oregon already has a statute in place that bars the use of state resources for enforcement of federal immigration laws.



