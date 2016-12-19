Kristin Hersh Live Session Friday, Jan 6th at Noon

On Friday, January 6th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with singer/songwriter Kristin Hersh on Open Air.

Kristin Hersh is known best for her her solo work and with her rock bands Throwing Muses and 50FootWave. In addition to those projects, she has also released ten solo albums. Her guitar work and composition style ranges from jaggedly dissonant to traditional folk. Hersh's lyrics have a stream-of-consciousness style, reflecting her personal experiences.

In 2015 Hersh published a new semi-memoir titled Don’t Suck, Don’t Die: Giving Up Vic Chesnutt, which focused on her long friendship with the late singer/songwriter. Wyatt at the Coyote Palace, Hersh's first new collection of solo recordings in six years, dropped in November 2016.

Tune in Friday, January 6th at Noon for a live session with Kristin Hersh on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."