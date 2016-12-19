Related Program: 
Open Air

Kristin Hersh Live Session Friday, Jan 6th at Noon

By Dec 19, 2016
Related Program: 
Open Air

On Friday, January 6th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with singer/songwriter Kristin Hersh on Open Air.

Kristin Hersh is known best for her her solo work and with her rock bands Throwing Muses and 50FootWave. In addition to those projects, she has also released ten solo albums. Her guitar work and composition style ranges from jaggedly dissonant to traditional folk. Hersh's lyrics have a stream-of-consciousness style, reflecting her personal experiences.

In 2015 Hersh published a new semi-memoir titled Don’t Suck, Don’t Die: Giving Up Vic Chesnutt, which focused on her long friendship with the late singer/songwriter. Wyatt at the Coyote Palace, Hersh's first new collection of solo recordings in six years, dropped in November 2016.

Tune in Friday, January 6th at Noon for a live session with Kristin Hersh on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions

Related Content

Nataly Dawn & Lauren O'Connell Live Session Friday, Dec 23rd at Noon

By Dec 7, 2016

On Friday, December 23rd at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with Nataly Dawn and Lauren O'Connell on Open Air.

Parsonsfield Live Session Friday, Dec 30th at Noon

By Dec 12, 2016

On Friday, December 30th at Noon, JPR will wrap up an amazing year of live in-studio performances with a session with the band Parsonsfield on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: The Ballroom Thieves

By Dec 16, 2016
Soleil Rowan

Life on the road for a burgeoning band is easily glamorized: The joy of playing a show, the wonder of encountering new places and people, the stories that amass. Yet the lifestyle can also be a trying one: The suffocating isolation of a van, the misery of being separated from home and loved ones, the unspoken grievances that stack tensions high. If you're unprepared, this life can become your downfall. For Boston's The Ballroom Thieves, it became their sophomore album, Deadeye.

JPR Live Session: Ryley Walker

By Dec 9, 2016

In November 2015, at the end of a ten month period which saw him play over 200 shows, Ryley Walker decided that he should probably head home. However you wished to measure it, he was surely due some sort of holiday. The preceding months had been extraordinary. In March, his second album Primrose Green, emerged to critical hosannas from the likes of NPR, Village Voice, Uncut, and Mojo – in the process, earning admiration of musicians who had chalked up no shortage of turntable miles in Walker’s life. Robert Plant declared himself a fan – as did double-bass legend Danny Thompson, with whom Ryley would later embark on a British tour.