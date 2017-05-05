Klamath Falls Man Launches Effort To Lift City Ban On Recreational Marijuana Sales

Local resident Jonah Hakanson submitted paperwork with the Klamath Falls’ city recorder Wednesday morning to circulate a petition that would allow retail recreational marijuana sales in city limits.

Hakanson needs to obtain more than 10 percent of signatures from active registered voters – the minimum requirement for a ballot initiative – to place the issue before voters in November via an initiative. The filing is under review by City Recorder Nickole Barrington and City Attorney Joanna Lyons-Antley.

“Any prohibition isn’t keeping people from using marijuana,” Hakanson said. “It’s keeping a business from existing.

“I want to set a precedent so that when you do have to deal with it on the state level, that Klamath Falls for example, will be a leader in that.”

Read more at the Herald and News.