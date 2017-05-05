Related Program: 
Open Air

King Roy Wing Live Session Friday, June 2nd at Noon

On Friday, June 2nd at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with Ashland's King Roy Wing on Open Air.

Chosen as JPR's regional favorite in the 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest, King Roy Wing is a quartet comprised of guitarist/singer/songwriter M. Henry, bassist and singer Jenika Smith, mandolinist Gaur Groover, and violinist and singer Hanna Winters. Their submission to the competition (shown below) featured the song "Orange Flower."

Tune in Friday, June 2nd at Noon for a live session with King Roy Wing on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

