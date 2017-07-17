Kibble on Wheels Coming Soon To Eugene

A new pilot program in Eugene will deliver food to the animal companions of home-bound seniors. Food For Lane County has received a $1,500 grant from Meals on Wheels America to launch “Kibble on Wheels”.

Dawn Marie Woodward is with Food for Lane County, which operates Eugene’s Meals on Wheels program. She says the program helps seniors remain independent by delivering nutritious meals to their homes. The new pet food pilot is aimed at making it easier for elderly folks to care for and feed their pets.

“For many senior citizens, the fact that they have a pet in their home is really what’s keeping them in their home. It keeps them active and engaged.” Woodward says, ”And, for many of our clients, that pet is their constant companion.”

Woodward says the “Kibble on Wheels” pilot program is expected to start in early August. They’re still trying to raise more funds. Meals on Wheels serves about 300 meals per day to homebound seniors in Eugene.

