JX Advance: Earth Day And More, April 16-20

Earth Day, April 22nd, figures prominently in our plans for the week on the Jefferson Exchange. Friday morning (April 20) features a First Friday Arts-like approach to the big day: open phone lines for listeners to call and talk about Earth Day events coming to their communities.

That's just one of many events on a still-forming menu of the week's offerings:

Monday, April 16, 2018/8:00 Richard Blanco Brings His Poetry Back To Ashland

When people call Richard Blanco "the inaugural poet," they don't mean that he's the first poet ever. But he is rare, in that he recited his poetry at a presidential inauguration (Obama II, 2013). There's much to Blanco's work, from poetry to memoir and beyond. He brings his talents back to Ashland at the invitation of Chautauqua Poets & Writers (tonight, April 16). And he visits The Exhange for a second time.

https://richard-blanco.com/

Monday, April 16, 2018/8:30 The Ground Floor: Rogue Creamery

The Rogue Valley is generally known for its sweet and juicy agricultural products: pears for eating and grapes for making wine. But the dairy industry is rising in stature, thanks in part to the work of the Rogue Creamery. Owner David Gremmels bought an established business and added his own distinctive stamp. What IS in the Caveman Blue Cheese? These and other questions are revealed in this month's edition of The Ground Floor, about entrepreneurs and their work. David Gremmels is our guest, with details on the incorporation of the business as a public benefit or B corporation.

http://www.roguecreamery.com/store/

Monday, April 16, 2018/9:00 Understanding Saudi Arabia, Then And Now

Country, company, and family all come together in the story of Saudi Arabia. The al Saud family put its name on the country in the 20th century, as both family and country reaped the rewards of all the oil underneath the Arabian sands. Energy Industry and Middle East expert Ellen R. Wald helps us understand the blurred lines between the country, the al Saud family, and the oil company Aramco in Saudi, Inc.: The Arabian Kingdom's Pursuit of Profit and Power. The book arrives as a member of the royal family is shaking up Saudi culture, allowing women to drive and re-opening movie theaters. Author Ellen Wald is our guest. http://www.saudiincbook.com/

Tuesday, April 17, 2018/8:00 Sexual Harassment Investigated At Bureau Of Indian Affairs

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is by no means loved by Native American tribes. An old joke says BIA stands for "Boss Indians Around." But a growing volume of evidence indicates that sexual harassment happens often within BIA and BIE, the Bureau of Indian Education. High Country News has been investigating both the trend and individual incidents. Anna Smith, an assistant editor and reporter, visits with an outline of the reporting on sexual harassment.

https://www.bia.gov/

https://www.hcn.org/

Tuesday, April 17, 2018/8:30 Shower Supporters Seek New Strategy In Redding

Taking a shower is a normal and uncomplicated event for most people. It can be a rare event indeed for people living on the streets. Last year homeless people in Redding got a chance to take showers in a shower trailer set up by Clean Break Partnership and the Shasta Humanity Project. But it was only a pilot program that did not return this year. And the city council in Redding just nixed a change in zoning that would have made operation of the shower trailer easier in more places. Art Sevilla of the Shasta Humanity Project visits with thoughts on the next possible move.

http://shastahumanityproject.org/

https://www.facebook.com/cleanbreakpartnership/

Wednesday, April 18, 2018/8:00 Wildfire Smoke Can Mess Up Heart And Lungs

The warnings about heart disease went onto cigarette packages decades ago. Smoking can lead to heart disease; it's a clear link. And the last several summers have offered a few cigarettes' worth of smoke from wildfires to most people living in our region. With predictable results: a spike in heart- and stroke-related visits to hospital emergency rooms. Researchers at the federal EPA and the University of California-San Francisco pulled in the data for a recent study. Zachary Wettstein at UCSF and Dr. Ana Rappold from the EPA join us with details.

https://www.epa.gov/sciencematters/danger-wildland-fire-smoke-public-health

https://www.cdc.gov/features/wildfires/index.html

Wednesday, April 18, 2018/8:30 Scientists Study Using Big Dogs To Protect Herds From Wolves

Trying to keep wolves away from livestock is a constant challenge. And news reports tend to focus on permits issued to shoot wolves. But there are many more approaches considered for keeping wolves away from cattle and sheep... including breeding big dogs. Some breeds--we're talking big, wolf-sized dogs--have protected herds for centuries. So the National Wildlife Research Center in the Department of Agriculture spent several years studying the effectiveness of several large dog breeds in keeping wolves at bay. Danny Kinka, a PhD student at Utah State University, participated in the study and is our guest.

https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/wildlifedamage/programs/nwrc

Thursday, April 19, 2018/8:00 Yurok Tribe Expands Efforts To Teach Language

The North American landscape was alive with many different languages when people arrived from Europe. Now many of those native languages are extinct. The Yurok tribe puts a lot of work into keeping its tribal language alive. And those efforts may expand to a Yurok course offered to the general public through the College of the Redwoods. Victoria Carlson, the Language Program Coordinator for the Yuroks, visits with details of keeping an ancient language vibrant. http://www.yuroktribe.org/departments/education/Yurok_Tribe_Language_Program/

Thursday, April 19, 2018/8:30 Rare And Pretty Flowers High In Trinity Alps

If you don't like the scenery in any part of our region, you don't have to travel far for a change. Desert, ocean, mountains, forest... we've got all types of landscapes. And all kinds of things living upon them. The flora of the Trinity Alps takes center stage in a new book by Ken DeCamp called, appropriately, "Wildflowers of the Trinity Alps." Just how different ARE the flowers up in the high country? The author visits the studio with answers. https://www.backcountrypress.com/books/wildflowers-trinity-alps/

Friday, April 20, 2018/8:00 Earth Day Approaches: Share Your Event

It may not have the cachet of December 25th, but April 22nd is a well-known date: Earth Day. Concern about the environment led to the first observance in 1970, and the date (and the concern) have been remembered ever since. Many ceremonies and activities will mark Earth Day in the region, and we will throw open the phone lines to allow people to boost their events, much like our First Friday Arts segment. So listeners can call 800-838-3760 to share news of Earth Day happenings across the region. Feel free to listen or contribute.

https://www.earthday.org/

Friday, April 20, 2018/8:30 The OTHER Republicans Running Against Greg Walden

Oregon's May 15th primary is coming up fast. Voter registration closes on Tuesday, April 24th, and ballots go out the end of the same week. We begin our interviews with candidates in key primary races with the Republicans challenging Greg Walden for the nomination for Congress, District 2, in Oregon. Paul Romero, Jr. and Randy Pollock have both filed to run against Walden, and both have agreed to join us for a joint interview. Rep. Walden has been invited, and we'll hold a chair/phone line open for him until air time.

http://www.romero4oregon.com/

https://www.facebook.com/RandyPollock2018 https://gregwalden.com/