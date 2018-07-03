Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

July 4 | Independence Day Specials

By 50 minutes ago
  • Harris.news/Wikimedia

Celebrate America's birthday!  We will, by taking the day off and putting the Exchange on autopilot.  And that means a review of some of our important segments from the past. 

At 8: Bryan Burrough gives a look back at a tough time in American history in his book Days of Rage: America’s Radical Underground, the FBI, and the Forgotten Age of Revolutionary Violence

At 9: Alice Randall gave us a slave's perspective on Gone With the Wind with a parody called The Wind Done Gone

She and daughter Caroline Randall Williams teamed up for a cookbook with stories of their family and updated (as in less-fatty) recipes called Soul Food Love

The love indeed shines through.  
 

Tags: 
history

Related Content

Back In The Air With "The Flying Tigers"

By & & John Baxter May 23, 2018
flyingtigersavg.com

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend."  So China and the United States were friendly in the early days of World War II, even before Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. 

A covert military operation brought American planes and pilots to Southeast Asia to support the Chinese in their fight with Japan: The Flying Tigers. 

The story of the group's creation and activities is told in Samuel Kleiner's book Flying Tigers: The Untold Story of the American Pilots Who Waged a Secret War Against Japan

It's a highly unusual story, this group of volunteers fighting under a foreign flag. 