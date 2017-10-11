JPR Presents One World Concert Featuring The Wood Brothers On February 28th

JPR and the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University present The Wood Brothers in concert Wednesday night, February 28th at the SOU Music Recital Hall in Ashland at 8pm.

Dubbed “masters of soulful folk” by Paste, The Wood Brothers released their debut studio album, ‘Ways Not To Lose,’ on Blue Note back in 2006. At the time, bassist Chris Wood already had legions of devoted fans for his incomparable work as one-third of Medeski Martin & Wood, while his guitarist and vocalist brother Oliver toured with Tinsley Ellis before releasing a half-dozen albums with his band King Johnson. Almost a decade later and with drummer Jano Rix added as a permanent third member, it’s perhaps no surprise that NPR's World Cafe raved that "there is so much warmth, soul and musicianship at a Wood Brothers show, it's no surprise that the band's audience keeps growing,"

Their new album Live At The Barn follows 2015's critically acclaimed Paradise, which the band recorded at Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye studio in their adopted hometown of Nashville, TN. Hailed by Rolling Stone for songwriting "that hits both the heart and head" and praised by American Songwriter for its "spry, soulful folk-rock," the album debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and launched The Wood Brothers into the most successful year of their career, with performances everywhere from Bonnaroo to Red Rocks to Carnegie Hall.

Over the course of the album's nine tracks, the band careens from soul to folk to funk to blues to rock, mixing acoustic and electric instruments and effortlessly blending eras and regions of American music. While the album documents their remarkably adventurous musicianship and tight interplay, it also manages to capture their extraordinary relationship with their fans, an essential ingredient in the magic of any Wood Brothers concert.

Tickets available beginning Friday, October 13th.