JPR Presents One World Concert Featuring The Wood Brothers On February 28th

By soleilrowan 35 minutes ago

JPR and the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University present The Wood Brothers in concert Wednesday night, February 28th at the SOU Music Recital Hall in Ashland at 8pm.

Dubbed “masters of soulful folk” by Paste, The Wood Brothers released their debut studio album, ‘Ways Not To Lose,’ on Blue Note back in 2006. At the time, bassist Chris Wood already had legions of devoted fans for his incomparable work as one-third of Medeski Martin & Wood, while his guitarist and vocalist brother Oliver toured with Tinsley Ellis before releasing a half-dozen albums with his band King Johnson. Almost a decade later and with drummer Jano Rix added as a permanent third member, it’s perhaps no surprise that NPR's World Cafe raved that "there is so much warmth, soul and musicianship at a Wood Brothers show, it's no surprise that the band's audience keeps growing,"

Their new album Live At The Barn follows 2015's critically acclaimed Paradise, which the band recorded at Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye studio in their adopted hometown of Nashville, TN. Hailed by Rolling Stone for songwriting "that hits both the heart and head" and praised by American Songwriter for its "spry, soulful folk-rock," the album debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and launched The Wood Brothers into the most successful year of their career, with performances everywhere from Bonnaroo to Red Rocks to Carnegie Hall.

Over the course of the album's nine tracks, the band careens from soul to folk to funk to blues to rock, mixing acoustic and electric instruments and effortlessly blending eras and regions of American music. While the album documents their remarkably adventurous musicianship and tight interplay, it also manages to capture their extraordinary relationship with their fans, an essential ingredient in the magic of any Wood Brothers concert.

                                             Tickets available beginning Friday, October 13th.

Tags: 
one world

Related Content

JPR Presents: Väsen One World Concert April 19th at SOU Recital Hall

By soleilrowan Apr 9, 2017

JPR and the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University present Väsen in concert Wednesday night, April 19th at the SOU Music Recital Hall in Ashland at 8pm.

JPR Presents: Lake Street Dive One World Concert November 1st at SOU Recital Hall

By Aug 23, 2015

JPR and the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University present Lake Street Dive in concert Sunday night, November 1st at the SOU Music Recital Hall in Ashland at 8pm.

Lake Street Dive's unique musical sound is grounded by a Motown-meets-Muscle Shoals bass line, spiced with adventurous jazz-infected outbursts and propelled by lead singer Rachael Price’s powerful and expressive vocals.

JPR Presents: Jerry Douglas Band One World Concert On October 6th At SOU Music Recital Hall

By Jul 18, 2016

JPR and the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University present the Jerry Douglas Band in concert Thursday, October 6, 2016 at the SOU Music Recital Hall in Ashland at 8pm.

Dobro master and 13-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas is to the resonator guitar what Jimi Hendrix was to the electric guitar: elevating, transforming, and reinventing the instrument in countless ways. In addition to being widely recognized as the foremost master of the Dobro, Jerry Douglas is a freewheeling, forward-thinking  musician whose output incorporates elements of bluegrass, country, rock, jazz, blues and Celtic into his distinctive musical vision.

JPR Presents: José González One World Concert March 8th at SOU Recital Hall

By Aug 22, 2015
Malin Johanssen

JPR and the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University present José González and yMusic in concert Tuesday night, March 8th at the SOU Music Recital Hall in Ashland at 8pm.

Awedish singer-songwriter Jose Gonzalez creates powerfully austere songs that lead audiences on an introspective sonic journey.  Gonzalez’s intricate fingerpicking backs up his soothing vocals, graceful melodies, adventurous harmonies and evocative lyrics.  Rolling Stone says Gonzalez “can massage your worried mind like Cat Stevens.” His warm, unobtrusive tenor combined with minimal instrumentation and spacious arrangements has come to define his unique voice and remarkable sound making him an international star.