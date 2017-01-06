JPR Live Session: Kristin Hersh

Aired 1-6-2016

Kristin Hersh is known best for her rock bands Throwing Muses and 50FootWave, but in addition to those projects, she has also released ten solo albums. Her guitar work and composition style ranges from jaggedly dissonant to traditional folk. Hersh's lyrics have a stream-of-consciousness style, reflecting her personal experiences.

In 2015 Hersh published a new semi-memoir titled Don’t Suck, Don’t Die: Giving Up Vic Chesnutt, which focused on her long friendship with the late singer/songwriter. Wyatt at the Coyote Palace, Hersh's first new collection of solo recordings in six years, dropped in November 2016.