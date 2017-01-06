Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Session: Kristin Hersh

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Open Air

Kristin Hersh is known best for her rock bands Throwing Muses and 50FootWave, but in addition to those projects, she has also released ten solo albums. Her guitar work and composition style ranges from jaggedly dissonant to traditional folk. Hersh's lyrics have a stream-of-consciousness style, reflecting her personal experiences.

In 2015 Hersh published a new semi-memoir titled Don’t Suck, Don’t Die: Giving Up Vic Chesnutt, which focused on her long friendship with the late singer/songwriter. Wyatt at the Coyote Palace, Hersh's first new collection of solo recordings in six years, dropped in November 2016.

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions

Related Content

The Paper Kites Live Session Friday, Jan 13th at Noon

By Dec 28, 2016

On Friday, January 13th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with the Australian band The Paper Kites on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Nataly Dawn & Lauren O'Connell

By Dec 23, 2016
Eric Teel

Nataly Dawn (also known as one half of the duo Pomplamoose, whose songs and videos have amassed nearly 115 million views on YouTube with over 450,000 subscribers to their channel) is celebrating the recent release of her sophomore solo album, Haze. The new record continues to receive critical acclaim, with KQED’s “The California Report” praising Haze for “[not shying] away from romance, [without] being sappy,” as well as for its “sense of probing and looking inside,” while Unclear Magazine notes that “Nataly Dawn is a force to be reckoned with.

JPR Live Session: Parsonsfield

By Dec 12, 2016

Though they call western Massachusetts home, Parsonsfield (formerly known as Poor Old Shine) draws their name from the rural Maine town that's home to the Great North Sound Society, the farmhouse-turned-recording-studio of Josh Ritter keyboardist/producer Sam Kassirer. It was there that they cut their outstanding debut, 'Poor Old Shine,' which established them as a roots force to be reckoned with.

JPR Live Session: The Ballroom Thieves

By Dec 16, 2016
Soleil Rowan

Life on the road for a burgeoning band is easily glamorized: The joy of playing a show, the wonder of encountering new places and people, the stories that amass. Yet the lifestyle can also be a trying one: The suffocating isolation of a van, the misery of being separated from home and loved ones, the unspoken grievances that stack tensions high. If you're unprepared, this life can become your downfall. For Boston's The Ballroom Thieves, it became their sophomore album, Deadeye.