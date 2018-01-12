Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Session: Esmé Patterson

By 4 hours ago

Originally from Colorado and initially part of the folk band Paper Bird with her sister Genevieve, Esmé Patterson has increasingly let loose her inner rocker on each new solo album — particularly on her third record, released in June of 2016, titled We Were Wild.

Although Patterson had occasionally performed as a solo artist, it wasn't until 2012 that she had accrued a group of songs she felt weren't fit for Paper Bird, and she set about making her first solo album, All Princes, I. Inspired by the loose fluidity of Van Morrison's Astral Weeks and Feist's Metals, the album saw her collaborating with fellow Denverites Nathaniel Rateliff and members of the Czars.

While the transition to her new sound on We Were Wild was still underway, Patterson also recorded and toured with Austin musician Shakey Graves. Their duet "Dearly Departed" became a bit of a hit and helped get her name around.

