Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Session: Bedouine

By 2 hours ago

Bedouine is a gallicized riff on bedouin, the nomad, the wanderer. Anyone can assume such a name, but Azniv Korkejian has an experience of what it means, the type of ground it covers. “Moving around so much caused me at some point to feel displaced, to not really belong anywhere and I thought that was a good title.” Her development was shaped by political landscapes and family opportunities, her adult life patterned by paths of her own.

Born in Aleppo, Syria to Armenian parents, Korkejian spent her childhood in Saudi Arabia, moving to America when her family won a Green Card lottery. They settled in Boston, then Houston, but she split for L.A. as soon as she could. A casual offer to stay on a horse farm took her to the rolling hills of Lexington, Kentucky, followed by a year in Austin, and a trip east to Savannah for a degree in sound design. Returning to L.A., she discovered a close-knit community of musicians in Echo Park that started to feel like home.

Korkejian works with sound professionally, in dialogue editing and music editing, a slice of Hollywood’s sprawling industry. She never set out to be a singer in L.A., taking a zen approach to that part of her life, thinking that if it happens, it happens. “I just kept meeting the right people, who were professional musicians, and even though they were going on these big legitimate tours, they were still coming back to this amazing small scene, still demoing at home, and I immediately felt welcomed to join in on that. L.A. actually made me less jaded.” One day she walked into the studio of bass player / producer Gus Seyffert (Beck, Norah Jones, The Black Keys) to inquire about portable reel-to-reel tape machines and ended up cutting “Solitary Daughter" in a first take. So they began another kind of journey.

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions

Related Content

Mipso Live Session Friday, October 13th at Noon

By Sep 22, 2017

On Friday, October 13th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with the band Mipso on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Willie Watson (2017)

By Sep 20, 2017

For nearly two decades, Willie Watson has made modern folk music rooted in older traditions. He’s a folksinger in the classic sense: a singer, storyteller, and traveler, with a catalog of songs that bridge the gap between the past and present. On Folksinger Vol. 2, he acts as a modern interpreter of older songs, passing along his own version of the music that came long before him.

JPR Live Session: Anna Tivel

By Sep 27, 2017

Anna Tivel has spent some quality hours in a Dodge Caravan repeating lyrical lines over and over until the words fall in time with the windshield wipers. A nationally touring artist with a deep love of quiet stories, Anna is beginning to carve a place for herself in the songwriting world. She was recently chosen a winner of both the Telluride Troubadour Contest and the Kerrville New Folk Contest, placed second at the Rocky Mountain songwriting contest, and has shared the stage with heroes and friends alike.