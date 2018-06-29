JPR Gets New Home

After nearly 50 years operating from the basement of Central Hall on the Southern Oregon University campus, JPR is moving to a new home. We’ll begin the transition to our new broadcast center just across the SOU campus on Sunday, July 8th at 6pm. At that time we’ll sign off the air and be back with you the next morning at 5am. During the move we hope to avoid significant program disruptions … but relocating the JPR network of stations is a complex task and we’ll likely experience a few bumps in the road. We appreciate your patience as we take this important step to serve you better in the years ahead.

The new JPR Broadcast Center is a facility built for our future – it will give us the capacity and technology to improve every aspect of our work and service to the region.

The facility will include:

An expanded newsroom that will enable us to strengthen and expand the in-depth, fact-based journalism of our award-winning news department.

A dedicated performance studio that will improve our broadcasts of live music sessions with touring and regional musicians. This space will also enable us to conduct larger panel interviews and support a small live audience for select events.

A state-of-the-art operations center that will improve the quality of what you hear on JPR every day. This center has a backup power system that will keep us on the air during public emergencies.

Space to engage and mentor SOU students in the craft of journalism, audio storytelling, civic affairs and digital media.

A dedicated public affairs studio from which the Jefferson Exchange and other civic affairs programs will be produced. The facility was constructed to LEED Silver standards utilizing LED lighting and high efficiency building systems that will lower our energy use and reduce our carbon footprint.

We’re excited about beginning this new chapter in JPR’s history. We’re also grateful for the many partners who helped make our new facility possible – the leadership of Southern Oregon University, the faculty and staff of the Oregon Center for the Arts, the board of directors of the JPR Foundation and the thousands of JPR listeners who believe in the power of public radio to create a better society -- and who generously support our work year after year. Thank you.