JPR Changes the Classics & News Frequency in Humboldt County

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has reassigned some of the frequencies in Humboldt County and is requiring JPR to move our Classics & News frequency to 102.5 FM.

Our engineering crew plans to start work on the conversion Saturday, July 22nd, and we anticipate being off the air for several hours that day in order to safely complete the work. Once it’s finished, our new antenna and frequency will allow for an even better signal than we have now. So, please excuse the dust next weekend, and make sure to tune your dial to 102.5 FM for JPR’s Classics & News Service.

While we’re moving, please take advantage of our webstream at ijpr.org to enjoy your favorite Saturday programs. Questions about the change should be directed to JPR at (541) 552-6301 or via email at jprinfo@sou.edu.