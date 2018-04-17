Jerry Brown Says He's 'Close To An Agreement' With Trump Administration On National Guard Deployment

Gov. Jerry Brown says he is "close to an agreement" with the Trump administration on deploying California's National Guard to the Mexico border.

But Trump tweeted this morning: "Looks like Jerry Brown and California are not looking for safety and security along their very porous border."

Brown responded while speaking this morning to the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

He says he will deploy troops to combat transnational crime, but not to do immigration enforcement.

"Wait a minute ... is drug smuggling, trafficking and guns going to Mexico to the cartels? That sounds to me like fighting crime," Brown said. "Trying to catch some desperate mothers and children or unaccompanied minors coming from Central America? That sounds to me like something else."

Brown says he is complying with Trump's request, but in a different way than the Republican governors of Arizona, Texas and New Mexico who swiftly agreed to deploy troops.

Trump first made the request to border states about two weeks ago.

