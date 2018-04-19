Jerry Brown Agrees To Deploy National Guard Troops

California Gov. Jerry Brown says he’s reached an agreement with the Trump administration on federal funding to deploy up to 400 of the state’s National Guard. It is the governor – and not the president – who will control how the troops are used.

Brown has offered to deploy the California National Guard throughout the state to combat transnational crime – such as drug and gun smuggling and human trafficking – with strict prohibitions against troops building a border wall or participating in any immigration enforcement.

After initially praising the governor, President Donald Trump criticized Brown on Twitter for not supporting, in his words, a safe and secure border.

Now, there’s an agreement: The federal government will fund California’s deployment.

The Trump administration is not signing the Memorandum of Agreement Brown submitted last week that set the rules of engagement. But because the governor retains command of the California National Guard under federal law, Brown's office says signing that agreement is no longer necessary.

