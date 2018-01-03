Investigators: Former Oregon First Lady Violated Ethics Laws

Former Oregon First Lady Cylvia Hayes violated several state ethics laws when she used her public position and state staff and resources to win a paid fellowship and contracts for her environmental consulting firm between 2011 and 2013, state investigators have concluded.

Investigators with the Oregon Ethics Commission and the state Department of Justice outlined their findings in an ethics investigation report, released early Wednesday.

The Oregon Ethics Commission will consider the report Friday to determine whether it agrees with investigators’ findings and to determine fines of up to $5,000 per violation.

Hayes and former Gov. John Kitzhaber have been under an ethics investigation since July.

Read the whole story at Pamplin Media.