Immigrant Groups Meet With Gov. Kate Brown

Spanish version (Versión en español): Grupos Inmigrantes Se Reunen Con La Gobernadora Kate Brown

Leaders of various Oregon immigrant groups met with Gov. Kate Brown this week, following Brown’s executive order that renewed Oregon’s commitment to protecting immigrants, refugees and religious minorities.

Brown’s executive order expands on a state law that has been on the books for more than three decades. It restricts state agencies and their employees from helping federal immigration agents locate or apprehend undocumented immigrants.

Ramón Ramirez leads the farmworker union P-CUN. He was part of the meeting with with the governor and said her order solidifies Oregon’s sanctuary status.

“She is sending a strong message that Oregon is a state of diversity, where immigrants contribute greatly to the economy, to the cultural, social and political well-being of the state,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez urged the immigrant community to participate and join organizations that fight for immigrant rights.

Immigrant leaders and the governor plan a series of meetings to prepare for expected presidential orders affecting immigrants.

