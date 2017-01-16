Icy Weather Expected Tuesday Morning, Followed By Posssible Flooding

Winter weather may get a little icier across the region before warming up Tuesday.

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for rain in the northern Willamette Valley and Portland areas for early Tuesday morning — rain that may well turn to ice, especially along the Columbia River Gorge due to frigid temperatures in the early morning hours.

"We could definitely see some river flooding Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. But the biggest threat will be the small stream and urban flooding due to the melting snow and ice," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Will Ahue.

The Register-Guard reports that the southern Willamette Valley could see as much as 1.5 inches of rain between Tuesday and Friday as the weather system moves in from the south. That region also faces the possibility of freezing rain Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees for the greater Willamette Valley on Tuesday and 50 degrees on Wednesday.

High winds are forecast along the coast with gusts upwards of 60 mph on the headlands and in coastal communities.

