Health Care Efforts In Shambles, Republicans Look Ahead To Tax Overhaul

As Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act slow to a halt, Congressional leaders are looking ahead to the next big-ticket item on their agenda: a tax revamp. Republican leaders in the House and Senate released a joint statement last week affirming their commitment to a tax overhaul this year, but with few specific proposals beyond lowering taxes “as much as possible.”

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) about tax changes and the coming fight in Congress over whether to raise the debt ceiling.

