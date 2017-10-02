Gray Wolf Roaming In Northwest Washington

Federal officials say DNA testing has confirmed that a wolf is roaming on the west side of the Cascade mountains in northwestern Washington state.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says a GPS collar placed on the wolf captured in June shows it has remained in Skagit County.

Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Ann Froschauer says it's not clear where the gray wolf came from because DNA samples don't find a connection with known wolf packs in eastern Washington, Idaho or British Columbia.

Officials say the wolf is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the nearest known wolf pack.

Officials say no conflicts with domestic animals have been reported.

