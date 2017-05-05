Gov. Jerry Brown Signed A New Gas Tax Into Law. Now A California Republican Wants To Repeal It

A Republican state Congressman is trying to get voters to overturn California's new gas tax and transportation funding package.

Assemblyman Travis Allen has submitted a ballot initiative and paid the $2,000 filing fee that goes along with it in an attempt to repeal the higher gas tax.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed the transportation package into law April 28. To raise billions for highway and road repair, the measure increases the gas tax by 12 cents a gallon, starting in November.

It also raises diesel taxes and vehicle fees.

The initiative will need more than 350,000 signatures to qualify for the ballot, a collection process that typically requires millions of dollars.

Allen says he’s looking for small donations and relying on volunteers.

