Inauguration Day has arrived, as it does every four years.

Donald J. Trump will take the oath of office as President of the United States at Noon Eastern Time, and NPR and JPR will cover the events of the day.

Since the swearing-in happens right in the middle of what is normally the Exchange time slot, we stand aside for a day to let you hear the events and analysis of the day from Washington.

We'll be back in our normal time slot, bright and early Monday morning.