The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Meet The Beatles, Again

By & 37 minutes ago
The Jefferson Exchange

It's been almost 52 years since The Beatles first appeared on the Ed Sullivan show, turning the flame of Beatlemania into a raging inferno. 

Credit Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4228375

Penelope Rowlands remembers well... she not only got to see The Beatles back then, she was captured for all time in a photograph of girls hooting for their idols. 

Penelope grew up to become a writer, and the editor of The Beatles Are Here, a collection of stories about the Fab Four's time in the spotlight. 

We revisit this interview from the 50th anniversary of the Sullivan appearance.   
 

music

"Rogue Sounds" Tracks Band Gigs

By & 22 hours ago
We'd be hard-pressed to find another person who is as passionate about music as Josh Gross. 

Or at least as passionate and ARTICULATE before 10 AM as Josh is. 

Josh is the music editor at the Rogue Valley Messenger (check out his Best of 2016 list), and a monthly contributor to The Exchange with "Rogue Sounds." 

Best Of 2016: Musical Moments

By & Dec 28, 2016
JPR News

Over the course of 12 months, we meet a LOT of interesting people on The Exchange. 

And some of them arrive in-studio with musical instruments in hand.  Those are actually some of our favorite segments; less talking and more listening. 

We grab some of the musical highlights of this year and pack them into a single hour. 