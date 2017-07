Anneli Rufus believed the voice that told her she was worthless.

And the voice was her own. If it's possible to measure self-esteem in negative numbers, that's where she was.

And she realized over time that neither she nor anyone else needs to feel that way.

Her journey of realization and reconstruction is told in her book Unworthy: How To Stop Hating Yourself.

Anneli joined us in 2014, an interview we revisit here.