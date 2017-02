Think of some of the great lines in literature, like "frankly my dear, I don't give a damn."

Now try to imagine those lines delivered by text message. Would they be the same?

In the hands of Mallory Ortberg, they are hilarious. She wrote a book a few years back called Texts from Jane Eyre, with imaginary electronic messages back and forth between some of the major characters in literature.

We revisit our interview with Mallory Ortberg in this segment.