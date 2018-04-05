Related Program: 
Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Paul Ehrlich On Extinctions

By 26 minutes ago
  • NASA/Public Domain

Humans can be a bit tough on nature, to put it mildly.  Paul Ehrlich generally does NOT put it mildly... he coined the term "population explosion" many years ago, and has continued to pound the point that people could lead to their own extinction, if they're not more careful. 

A book Ehrlich wrote with Gerardo Ceballos and his wife Anne Ehrlich brought him to the Exchange in 2015. 

The book is The Annihilation of Nature: Human Extinction of Birds and Mammals.  It's a pretty book about an un-pretty subject. 

We return to our interview with Paul Ehrlich here.

 

wildlife

Animals Change (Even Colors) With Climate

By , & Mar 15, 2018
L.S. Mills research photos by Jaco and Lindsey Barnard

The snowpack numbers tell us that streams may flow a little more slowly in the coming dry season.  But there are other things to consider when there's less snow (besides fewer days of skiing), like the effects on animals. 

An animal that has evolved to blend in with snow will stick out like a snowy thumb on a bare landscape. 

Scientists at the University of Montana looked into this, to see how rapidly evolution might progress in the face of climate change.  Hares in brown and white are the study animals; Scott Mills is the scientist. 

Beaver Kills In Beaver State Lead To Lawsuit

By , & Nov 10, 2017
www.martinezbeavers.org

Oregon is the "beaver state," but the designation does not help beavers much.  The title confers no protection, and beavers are still killed all the time. 

Some are killed by government workers, and that is the reason for a lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Western Environmental Law Center

They say up to 400 beavers a year are killed as pests by federal Wildlife Services, an agency of the Department of Agriculture. 