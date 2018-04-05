Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Paul Ehrlich On Extinctions

Humans can be a bit tough on nature, to put it mildly. Paul Ehrlich generally does NOT put it mildly... he coined the term "population explosion" many years ago, and has continued to pound the point that people could lead to their own extinction, if they're not more careful.

A book Ehrlich wrote with Gerardo Ceballos and his wife Anne Ehrlich brought him to the Exchange in 2015.

The book is The Annihilation of Nature: Human Extinction of Birds and Mammals. It's a pretty book about an un-pretty subject.

We return to our interview with Paul Ehrlich here.