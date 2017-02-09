Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Negating Narcissists

Think of the charming people you know.  Now think about the people you thought were charming at first, but who slowly revealed a very different side over time. 

The original Narcissus from Greek mythology, in a painting by Marco Antonio Frenceschini from 1830.
Credit Public Domain

There's a good chance you were dealing with a narcissist in that case.  Linda Martinez-Lewi has come across more than a few in her years as a therapist and clinical expert on narcissistic personality disorder. 

She wrote the book on the topic, Freeing Yourself from the Narcissist in Your Life

Dr. Lewi joined us to talk about her findings a few years ago, we revisit that interview here. 
 

