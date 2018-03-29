Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: A Month In The Digital Darkness

The recent revelation that 50 million Facebook users had their personal information vacuumed up by a third party got a few people thinking their use of digital devices.

It's a constant concern in a culture where people put a lot of time, energy, and information into phones and other devices.

How long could you go without? For Christina Cook, the answer is a month. That's how long she performed an experiment in being un-wired, the story she tells in The Joy of Missing Out: Finding Balance in a Wired World.

Christina Cook joined us three years ago; we listen to the interview again here.

