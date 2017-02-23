Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: "Hidden Figures" On Screen

Movies about space flight always seem to be strong contenders for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

But a movie about math whizzes who made space flight possible? That is the storyline of Hidden Figures, up for several Oscars on Sunday, February 26th.

It is based on the true story of African American women whose calculation skills helped people fly into space, detailed in a book of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly.

She visited with us after the book was finished and as the movie neared completion.

We revisit that interview in this hour.

