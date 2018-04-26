Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Finding Where You're Going By Just Going

By 2 hours ago
  • Pixabay

Any young person despairing of figuring out the right direction in life should consider a road trip.  It works for many people, and there are even guides to the process. 

Those include Roadmap: The Get-It-Together Guide for Figuring Out What to Do with Your Life.  The book is an outgrowth of the documentary series "Roadtrip Nation." 

Co-author Nathan Gebhard visited when the book came out three years ago. 

We return to his stories of how his own road trip turned into a life guiding others to and over the road.  

At The Water's Edge: Can ‘Adventure Tourism’ Help Save The Day?

By Dec 19, 2017
Liam Moriarty/JPR

Port Orford is perched on the Pacific coast, less than ten miles from the westernmost point in Oregon. And while it’s only about 60 miles as the crow flies from the heavily-traveled I-5 corridor, getting there means a two-hour-plus drive over the Coast Range.

Its relative isolation is one reason tourism isn’t a well-developed industry in Port Orford. Another is the strong local desire to retain the town’s identity as a fishing village.

Now, economic pressures are fueling a new effort to foster tourism that’s consistent with Port Orford’s values.

Take THIS Book To A Tropical Island

By & Emily Cureton Sep 2, 2015
Penguin Books

It's a compelling thought: shuck the material goods and the daily routine and move to a tropical island.

If everyone who ever had the thought acted upon it, our cities would be empty and our islands would be crowded. 

Alex Sheshunoff DID act upon it, in what he calls a "quarter-life crisis." 

And his book explains what happened next: "A Beginner’s Guide to Paradise: 9 Steps to Giving Up Everything." 

Old And On Their Way

By Jun 1, 2015
Jessica Love

 

On the last afternoon of my thirties, I sat across from my friend Maria at an outdoor cafe. I took a sip of chai  and fretted: “I think I’m out-aging my lifestyle.” We were in Pokhara, Nepal, one of the world’s well-known backpacker ghettos. Chinese, Europeans, and Americans wandered by, most in their early twenties and on a gap year. They shouldered oversized bags and pared their hiking boots with loose pants procured probably from the beaches of Koh Phangan.