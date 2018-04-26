Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Finding Where You're Going By Just Going

Any young person despairing of figuring out the right direction in life should consider a road trip. It works for many people, and there are even guides to the process.

Those include Roadmap: The Get-It-Together Guide for Figuring Out What to Do with Your Life. The book is an outgrowth of the documentary series "Roadtrip Nation."

Co-author Nathan Gebhard visited when the book came out three years ago.

We return to his stories of how his own road trip turned into a life guiding others to and over the road.