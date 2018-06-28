Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Eating Well And Cheaply

By 18 minutes ago
  • stevepb/Pixabay

Nutrition and money seem to have a direct relationship: if you've got more money, you buy better food.  So it's certainly harder to eat well on a limited budget, but not impossible. 

Leanne Brown, author of several cookbooks, demonstrates in Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4/Day.  She visited The Exchange in 2015, and we rejoin the interview here. 

The book is now out in a Spanish-language version, and in either language, it's FREE.  Leanne Brown offers it in a PDF version for people who can't afford the printed version. 

Listen for quality tips on quality (but low-cost) eating. 
 

Tags: 
food

Related Content

Eating Practices Of The Summer (And What To Avoid)

By , & May 18, 2018
Naturpuur, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=51439834

We eat differently in the summertime.  Lots of great seasonal flavors are there to be consumed, but there are cautions to take. 

Just because there's plenty of ice cream and hot dogs and wine (together?) doesn't mean you have to partake. 

Felicia Stoler, nutritionist and author (and congressional candidate, but not here) has a few ideas on avoiding summer foods that can turn on you. 

Curious: U Of Oregon Studies Food As Subject Area

By , & Feb 9, 2018
Tomkeene, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3292373

For most of us, the pathway is relatively simple: get hungry, eat.  Repeat as necessary. 

But the reality is that many MANY events have to take place for us to have food to eat. 

The University of Oregon is one of a short list of schools that include a Food Studies program; it started just five years ago. 

Associate Professor Stephen Wooten, an anthropologist, is the program's director.  He explains all the different disciplines connected through the program, and all the parts of life that food studies can reach. 