Freak out your loved ones: tell them you want to change your career to comedy.

Laughing is fun, but it takes work to produce laughs, and often little money for the work. But Joe Randazzo made it, and then offered advice to people who want to be, in the words of his book title, Funny on Purpose.

Randazzo worked as the editor of The Onion, among other gigs. He joined us in June 2015 with advice on making people laugh all the way to your bank.

Here's the interview again.