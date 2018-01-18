Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Civil Rights Struggles In The North

By 4 hours ago
  • Boston school bus protest, 1974.
    Boston school bus protest, 1974.
    NPR

The images are seared into the American consciousness: fire hoses in Birmingham, nightsticks in Selma.  The South was the center of the civil rights movement in the 1960s. 

But it was not the only place in the country where people worked to end segregation; cities far to the north also maintained "separate but equal" facilities that were seldom equal. 

Jason Sokol wrote about it in All Eyes are Upon Us: Race and Politics from Boston to Brooklyn

He joined us a couple of years ago, and we rejoin that interview here as a capper to a week that included the observation of Martin Luther King's birthday.  
 

Tags: 
race

Related Content

Curious: Civil Rights And Black Power In History

By , & Jan 12, 2018

A special edition of our "Curious" segment is geared to the celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr's birthday. 

University of Oregon associate professor Curtis Austin has researched the civil rights and black power movements extensively. 

He tracks the rise of the movements and the responses to them... from the public, the government, and police, among others. 

Dr. Austin visits with some insights into the history of the struggle for equality in America. 

The Disease Of Racial Inequality In Medicine

By , & Nov 3, 2017
Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=53574398

Medicine is a science... a body is a body, and approaches to treatment are supposed to be roughly the same from patient to patient.  But bias creeps into medicine, as in many other fields. 

Dayna Bowen Matthew, a lawyer who works in a medical school, tracks the thousands of people of color who get sub-standard medical care in America in her book Just Medicine: A Cure for Racial Inequality in American Health Care

And she visits Ashland for a speech on the subject tonight (November 6). 