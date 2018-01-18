Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Civil Rights Struggles In The North

The images are seared into the American consciousness: fire hoses in Birmingham, nightsticks in Selma. The South was the center of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

But it was not the only place in the country where people worked to end segregation; cities far to the north also maintained "separate but equal" facilities that were seldom equal.

Jason Sokol wrote about it in All Eyes are Upon Us: Race and Politics from Boston to Brooklyn.

He joined us a couple of years ago, and we rejoin that interview here as a capper to a week that included the observation of Martin Luther King's birthday.

