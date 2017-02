So you take Christmas off, but do you go to church?

Most people who take the day off do not, but the practice persists: a Christian holiday without Christian ceremony.

There are other examples of ways in which civil society and Christianity are intertwined, and Paul Kivel writes of them in his book Living in the Shadow of the Cross: Understanding and Resisting the Power and Privilege of Christian Hegemony.

Kivel joined us to talk about his work a few years ago; we revisit that interview here.