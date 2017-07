Betty Halbreich did not invent the concept of the personal shopper, but it can be argued that she perfected it.

New York's swanky Bergdorf Goodman store put her to work picking out clothing for customers to choose from, rather than ransacking the racks themselves.

Betty became legendary, a story she tells in her memoir I'll Drink to That: A Life in Style, with a Twist.

She visited with us in 2014, and we get a second chance to hear her words of wisdom here.