The recent onslaught of winter weather probably taught a few of us things we did not know about our cars.

Like how well or poorly we got them ready for winter driving conditions.

Zach Edwards knows cars and their care very well; that's why we invite him back on a regular basis for a car-talk segment we call "The Squeaky Wheel."

Here's your chance to listen or even call with vehicle care issues, and get a straight answer for an experienced hand on the wrench.