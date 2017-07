Malls and suburban shopping centers did not kill downtowns completely, but they certainly damaged them.

Now urban planners continue to look for ways to make downtowns attractive places to live and work and shop and play.

Urban3, based in North Carolina, works with cities to move toward more vibrant downtowns, and Grants Pass and Medford teamed up to bring Urban 3 to the Rogue Valley to analyze.

Joe Minicozzi from Urban3 talks about how the process works.