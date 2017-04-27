Fri 8:30 | Regional Resistance Groups Lay Out Their Plans

The last election marked a beginning; not just for the candidates elected, but for the people who worked against their election.

"Resistance" groups sprang up quickly in the days and weeks after Election Day.

Southern Oregon counts at least two groups working on behalf of working people, counter to the proposals of the Trump administration: Indivisible and Our Revolution.

They have both made themselves known for the last several months.

Andrew Seles of Our Revolution and Jessica Sage of Oregon District 2 Indivisible join us to lay out visions and strategies.

