Fri 8:30 | OSU Plans Building With Tsunami "Vertical Evacuation"

Oregon State University took some heat when it announced plans for a new building at its Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, because the building is in a tsunami inundation zone.

A tsunami caused by earthquakes either near or far could cover the nearby ground with water.

So OSU took the situation into account, and designed the building to include ramps to get people from sea level up to the roof of the three-story building. That's a "vertical evacuation." We get a full explanation of what that means.

Bob Cowen is the Marine Science Center director, and our guest.