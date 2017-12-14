Related Program: 
Fri 8:30 | OSU Plans Building With Tsunami "Vertical Evacuation"

7 minutes ago
  • Oregon State University

Oregon State University took some heat when it announced plans for a new building at its Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, because the building is in a tsunami inundation zone. 

A tsunami caused by earthquakes either near or far could cover the nearby ground with water. 

So OSU took the situation into account, and designed the building to include ramps to get people from sea level up to the roof of the three-story building.  That's a "vertical evacuation."  We get a full explanation of what that means.

Bob Cowen is the Marine Science Center director, and our guest. 

tsunami

Related Content

New App Shows Humboldt Tsunami Zones

By & Jul 17, 2017

Our part of the world is prone to earthquakes and resulting tsunamis. 

In coastal communities, it's easy to know where to go TO, should a tsunami warning sound.  But that doesn't cover where you should run FROM. 

A new online app developed by Todd Becker, an environmental analyst for Humboldt County, shows the tsunami evacuation zones in the county. 

So you can check on a phone which areas should be left behind once the ground shakes. 

Critters Crossed The Ocean After Earthquake

By , & Sep 29, 2017
phys.org/John Chapman

The 2011 Tohuku earthquake and tsunami in Japan sent plenty of debris across the Pacific.  Boats, docks, and more ended up on Oregon beaches. 

And they were occupied; not by people, but by species unknown on this side of the ocean. 

How big an effect was it, and how common is "species rafting?" 

These questions are explored in a recent report by scientists at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology and the Hatfield Marine Science Center of Oregon State University. 

Oregon Produces Tsunami Comic

By & Emily Cureton Oct 27, 2016
OEM/Dark Horse Comics

The person in charge of keeping Oregon informed of earthquake hazards has a side job writing comic books. 

Check that; writing comic books is PART of her job. 

Althea Rizzo is the author of a comic story on how Oregonians can prepare for, and survive, a tsunami. 

This is the second comic book collaboration between Oregon's emergency management agency and Dark Horse Comics, based in Milwaukie. 