Fri 8:30 | Oregon Legislature Seeks Budget Input

10 minutes ago

Oregon legislators are a bit stumped by the budget realities facing them. 

Credit Deviant Art/Wikimedia

State income is up, but preserving state services at current levels over the next two-year budget period will take nearly two billion dollars more than the state expects to take in. 

One major culprit: increased payments to retired worker pensions through the PERS system. 

Budget writers are taking the show on the road, asking for input in meetings across Oregon.  Ashland gets one on Friday, February 24th; Eugene gets a meeting the next day. 

The state senate's top budget writer, Sen. Richard Devlin, lays out the process.   
 

Oregon legislature

The NEXT Idea For Raising Oregon Revenue

By & Jan 2, 2017
Wikimedia

The State of Oregon will have to scramble for funding again in the coming legislative session. 

Revenue projections are not keeping up with the cost estimates, to no one's surprise.  Measure 97 in the November election was supposed to address the systemic issue by taxing corporations more.  But voters rejected it, leading to the obvious question: what next? 

A Better Oregon is already on it, floating an idea for a new corporate tax and a health care provider tax. 

Oregon Budget Hearings Kick Off

By Feb 10, 2017

Oregonians will have their chance to weigh in on the state's spending plan during a series of public hearings around the state. The Joint Committee On Ways and Means, the legislature's budget-writing committee, is seeking input on ways to bridge a roughly $1.8 billion shortfall in the upcoming budget cycle.

Oregon Budget Proposal: Program Cuts, No New Taxes

By Jan 19, 2017

The chief budget-writers for the Oregon Legislature have released a spending proposal that includes cuts to state programs. The proposal issued Thursday outlines how lawmakers might bridge an expected budget gap.