The third week of January will be a very big week.

It begins with the Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday observance and ends with the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as U.S. President.

We'll focus on MLK first, as several cities plan ceremonies. One of the biggest every year is in Ashland, produced by Claudia Alick at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

She joins us in the studio with keynote speaker Alma Rosa Alvarez.