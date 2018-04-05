Fri 8:30 | Medford Preps For Superhero Arrivals

A billion dollars. That's what the most recent superhero movie, Black Panther, made at the box office, and that was as of a month ago.

Superheroes are popular all over the world, still, 80 years after Superman first put on that red cape.

Southern Oregon fans of superheroes and comics generally convene later this month (April 28-29) at Medford Comic Con, presented by Jackson County Library Services and Rogue Community College.

The weekend offers plenty of chances for dress-up cosplay and other events.

Laura Kimberly and Terra Mcleod, project manager and assistant project manager, join us.

