Fri 8:30 | Humans Work To Recover Monarch Butterflies

When you think about butterflies, there's a good chance that what you envision will be a monarch.

They are the rock stars of the butterly world, but also as troubled as a rock star facing legal issues.

Efforts to help the monarch come back from very low population numbers abound.

They include a symposium coming to Southern Oregon University next week, with help from Southern Oregon Monarch Advocates.

Robert Coffan and Suzie Savoie visit the studio with details; monarch expert Dr. David James joins us from Washington State University.

