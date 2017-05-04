Related Program: 
Fri 8:30 | Humans Work To Recover Monarch Butterflies

When you think about butterflies, there's a good chance that what you envision will be a monarch. 

They are the rock stars of the butterly world, but also as troubled as a rock star facing legal issues. 

Efforts to help the monarch come back from very low population numbers abound. 

They include a symposium coming to Southern Oregon University next week, with help from Southern Oregon Monarch Advocates

Robert Coffan and Suzie Savoie visit the studio with details; monarch expert Dr. David James joins us from Washington State University.    
 

pollinators

Monarch Butterfly Numbers Way Down

The plight of bees in recent years produced a swelling of concern about pollinators. 

Bees are not the only pollinators, and the others have problems, too. 

Take the monarch butterfly, for example.  A report published last month by the Xerces Society in Portland shows a huge drop in monarchs gathering at winter sites in California, down 74% in two decades. 

Exploring WHY Neonicotinoids Are Harmful

Reading a pesticide label is a bit like plunging headlong into a foreign language, one with a fast-changing vocabulary. For example: neonicotinoids.

They're a relatively new class of pesticides, favored now because they cause less toxicity in birds and mammals than insects. But that's not good news for pollinators.

Two pesticide experts join us to translate what neonic pesticides mean for the insects who actually help plants grow.  Aimée Code is Pesticide Program Director for The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. Dr. Susan Kegley heads up the Pesticide Research Institute.