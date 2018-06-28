Fri 8:30 | Hiker Shares His Favorite NorCal Hikes

We suspect calluses on both the hands and feet of John Soares. He is a dedicated and constant hiker, so that would explain foot calluses.

And he is an energetic and prolific writer, so we can imagine a few keyboarding calluses on his hands.

He's got two new hiking books out, a fourth edition of 100 Classic Hikes: Northern California, and the smaller, more portable Day Hiking: Mount Shasta, Lassen & Trinity Alps Regions.

We bring the author into the studio for a discussion of some of his favorite hikes in the region.