The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Hiker Shares His Favorite NorCal Hikes

By , & 14 minutes ago
  • Greg Grossmeier, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20219402

We suspect calluses on both the hands and feet of John Soares.  He is a dedicated and constant hiker, so that would explain foot calluses. 

And he is an energetic and prolific writer, so we can imagine a few keyboarding calluses on his hands. 

He's got two new hiking books out, a fourth edition of 100 Classic Hikes: Northern California, and the smaller, more portable Day Hiking: Mount Shasta, Lassen & Trinity Alps Regions

We bring the author into the studio for a discussion of some of his favorite hikes in the region.  

hiking

