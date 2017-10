Once upon a time kids got the day off from school on Columbus Day. Then we learned a bit more about Christopher Columbus, and his day got downgraded a bit.

The post office will be closed on Monday October 9th, but not much else.

On the Southern Oregon University campus, Indigenous Peoples Day will be observed instead, with a variety of ceremonies.

Lupe Sims is the student who advocated for the observance.

She and Four Arrows, former director of Lakota University, are our guests.