The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Former Coos Bay Filmmaker Comes Home For "The Watchman's Canoe"

By & 6 minutes ago

Barri Chase has made many short films and music videos.

A scene from the film.
Credit Light Dancing Productions

She brings years of experience from the fashion, beauty and fine art photography industries, to carefully create and shape each scene.

Her film "Hand of the Earth" won 5 festival awards including: best director, best in category, best editor, best sound design and best visual effects.

Barri’s music video "Weather, Whether" is an example of her directing style and aesthetic talents.

"The Watchman's Canoe" was filmed in the Coos Bay area, where the director spent her childhood. 

Barri Chase visits with an overview of her work.  
 

filmmaking

