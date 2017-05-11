Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Compass Radio: Hobbies As Tools For Recovery

By & 6 minutes ago

Few of us are equipped to understand the challenges of mental illness. 

Credit socompasshouse.org

And that's why we hear the voices of people struggling with mental health in our monthly segment "Compass Radio."  It is co-produced by Compass House in Medford, a center that functions on the clubhouse model of mental health care. 

This month, Compass House residents talk about hobbies and how those help the residents in their progress, in recordings made at the house. 

And Bryce Harding and Elizabeth Hazlewood join us in studio to add details.  
 

Tags: 
Compass Radio

Related Content

Compass Radio: Education And Mental Health

By & Emily Cureton Jan 13, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Compass Radio is about listening to people in our region as they navigate mental illness, and the mental health system.

This month we asked about education, and got some challenging answers. 